KZN ANC calls for thorough investigation into former mayor’s murder

Former mayor of Ndwedwe Maxwell Hadebe was shot dead outside his business premises on Thursday night.

4 minutes ago

DURBAN – The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has called for the police to make sure they find the killers of the former mayor of Ndwedwe Maxwell Hadebe.

Hadebe was shot dead outside his business premises on Thursday night. He had opened the business after his tenure as mayor ended in 2016.

The motive for his killing was not yet known.

“The family will need to get closure on what happened, and we hope that the matter will be investigated quickly. While investigations continue, we are not calling on police to jump steps, but we are requesting them to do a proper job,” said the ANC’s Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu.

COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA