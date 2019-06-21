Malema to appear in court for occupy land comments

EFF leader Julius Malema made the comments at the party elective conference in Bloemfontein in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has on Friday morning arrived at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court where he faced charges for saying the party members must occupy land.

He made the comments at the party elective conference in Bloemfontein in 2014.

The National Prosecuting Authority charged him with contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act of 1956.

WATCH: Malema reiterates calls for occupation of land

Malema faced a similar charge for making similar comments in KwaZulu-Natal in 2016 and that case has been postponed to 8 of July.