JHB reservoirs will be full, but residents urged to use water wisely
From next week, the water utility will begin installing a major valve affecting Lethabo to the Vereeniging pumping stations.
JOHANNESBURG - As Rand Water prepares to implement a 54-hour maintenance plan, the City of Johannesburg on Friday assured residents that reservoirs would be full to capacity come Monday.
The water utility was expected to start installing a major valve affecting Lethabo to the Vereeniging pumping stations from next week.
With the work scheduled to take more than two days, concerns were raised about the impact this would have on the supply of water to residents and businesses.
The MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services, Nico de Jager, said the city had a plan to minimise the impact of the shutdown of a major water pipeline from Monday.
“So, there is absolutely no major concern. We are appealing to residents to use water sparingly.”
De Jager said there would be sufficient water in reservoirs to ensure residents and businesses have supply while work was under way.
“We will still be able to pump water by two of our pump stations. We will pump water to the Joburg Water reservoirs.”
The City of Johannesburg assured residents the maintenance work will not affect the quality of water in the city.
Popular in Local
-
FNB clarifies 'mystery money' in customers' accounts
-
First Khoisan praise singer at Sona labelled a conman
-
Brrr! Cold front hits Cape Town
-
Pandor: I told Zindzi Mandela to act accordingly, mind her language
-
Looted R15 billion could be returned to the state – Ramaphosa
-
Illegal Viagra manufacturer expected to appear in court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.