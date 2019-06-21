JHB reservoirs will be full, but residents urged to use water wisely

From next week, the water utility will begin installing a major valve affecting Lethabo to the Vereeniging pumping stations.

JOHANNESBURG - As Rand Water prepares to implement a 54-hour maintenance plan, the City of Johannesburg on Friday assured residents that reservoirs would be full to capacity come Monday.

The water utility was expected to start installing a major valve affecting Lethabo to the Vereeniging pumping stations from next week.

With the work scheduled to take more than two days, concerns were raised about the impact this would have on the supply of water to residents and businesses.

The MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services, Nico de Jager, said the city had a plan to minimise the impact of the shutdown of a major water pipeline from Monday.

“So, there is absolutely no major concern. We are appealing to residents to use water sparingly.”

De Jager said there would be sufficient water in reservoirs to ensure residents and businesses have supply while work was under way.

“We will still be able to pump water by two of our pump stations. We will pump water to the Joburg Water reservoirs.”

The City of Johannesburg assured residents the maintenance work will not affect the quality of water in the city.