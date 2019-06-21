Investigation after 200 pupils hospitalised in Limpopo following stomach cramps

The pupils were taken to various hospitals in Limpopo after they complained about cramps and stomach discomfort.

JOHANNESBURG – More than 200 learners from Motse Maria Girls High in Gamashashane outside Polokwane have been assessed by medics after being rushed to hospital.

The pupils were taken to various hospitals in Limpopo after they complained about cramps and stomach discomfort. They had been attending a winter enrichment camp.

Spokesperson Sam Makondo said an investigation was under way.

“The school was proactive and sought medical attention immediately. We don’t know what the cause was. Medical tests will provide more answers to ensure that this doesn’t happen again.”