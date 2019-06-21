Indonesian YouTube stars get chance for university place
Through a special admission scheme, the National Development University Veteran Jakarta (UPNVJ), is offering places to YouTubers who have a channel with at least 10,000 subscribers and have created original content that has been viewed more than 100,000 times.
JAKARTA - An Indonesian university is offering would-be students a novel way to gain admission to the faculty -- become a YouTube star first.
Through a special admission scheme, the National Development University Veteran Jakarta (UPNVJ), is offering places to YouTubers who have a channel with at least 10,000 subscribers and have created original content that has been viewed more than 100,000 times.
Those who meet the criteria will be further tested by having to create a new video of between three to five minutes duration.
University places are highly competitive in Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, with over 260 million people.
Social media websites are also wildly popular across the archipelago, with research showing people spend an average of over three hours a day online -- one of the highest rates in the world.
The university offering the novel admission package said places were only open for those planning on studying economics, social and political science, law, engineering and computers.
"YouTube is a great media to convey positive messages," rector Erna Hernawati told the Jakarta Post, adding the university wanted students to "influence society".
The country's biggest YouTube stars -- Atta Halilintar and Ricis -- have more than 15 million subscribers each.
UPNVJ university already offers special admission schemes for athletes and Koran recital specialists.
More in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.