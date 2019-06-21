View all in Latest
IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa elected as new Scopa chair

IFP chief whip, Narend Singh, said they were offered the position by the African National Congress because of the party's tough stance against corruption

Picture: @MkhulekoHlengwa/Twitter
Picture: @MkhulekoHlengwa/Twitter
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Inkhatha Freedom Party (IFP) MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa is the new chairperson of Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

The committee is essentially the guardian of the public purse.

IFP chief whip Narend Singh said they were offered the position by the African National Congress because of the party's tough stance against corruption.

“We are very honoured that the IFP was considered for that post and we believe that is the result of the way we’ve conducted ourselves as a party that stands for no corruption. We're a party with integrity and a party that leader Buthelezi has guided us to doing the right thing all the time.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

