IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa elected as new Scopa chair

-
Ramaphosa's job creation promise is not enough, says CosatuPolitics
-
Patricia de Lille still wants apology from DAPolitics
-
IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa elected as new Scopa chairLocal
-
Reserve Bank expected to cut rates soonBusiness
-
Malema slams court over order to pay Manuel R500kLocal
-
Outrage over first Khoisan praise singer at SonaLocal
-
Ramaphosa's job creation promise is not enough, says CosatuPolitics
-
Patricia de Lille still wants apology from DAPolitics
-
IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa elected as new Scopa chairLocal
-
Reserve Bank expected to cut rates soonBusiness
-
Malema slams court over order to pay Manuel R500kLocal
-
Outrage over first Khoisan praise singer at SonaLocal
Popular Topics
-
Patricia de Lille still wants apology from DAPolitics
-
IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa elected as new Scopa chairLocal
-
How will economy be stabilised? Business Unity SA asks RamaphosaLocal
-
Pay for your electricity, Ramaphosa urges citizensPolitics
-
NFP leader Zanele Magwaza Msibi resigns as MPPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No magic in president’s sober SonaOpinion
Popular Topics
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas face cold new dawnOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: SA should learn from Brazil about how to tackle ‘hidden hunger’Opinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Zindzi's tweets, much ado about littleOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: To be young, willing but blackOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Reserve Bank expected to cut rates soonBusiness
-
How will economy be stabilised? Business Unity SA asks RamaphosaLocal
-
Vodacom unit to sell operations in four African marketsBusiness
-
Rand falls after Ramaphosa speech seen lacking detailsBusiness
-
Pay for your electricity, Ramaphosa urges citizensPolitics
-
Ramaphosa's plan to create 2 million jobs for unemployed youthLocal
Popular Topics
-
Mahershala Ali, Chris Hemsworth among next Hollywood Walk of Fame starsLifestyle
-
Emeli Sande 'doubted' music career during anxiety battleLifestyle
-
Marilyn Monroe's Seven Year Itch gets snatchedLifestyle
-
Behind the spotlight: The people working behind the scenes at Sona 2019Local
-
Bonang adds film producer to list of accomplishmentsLifestyle
-
'Avengers: Endgame' leads 2019 Teen Choice Awards nominationsLifestyle
-
Mathew Knowles: There's still segregation in the music industryLifestyle
-
Angelina Jolie becomes 'Time' magazine contributing editorLifestyle
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday, 19 June 2019Local
-
Brumbies wary of Sharks as semis loomSport
-
Tendai Mtawarira's book launch delayed after Peter de Villiers criticismSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas face cold new dawnOpinion
-
Pilot David Henderson named in Sala manslaughter arrestSport
-
Fifa expected to take over the running of African footballSport
-
Nadal to prepare for Wimbledon at Hurlingham eventSport
Popular Topics
-
De Kock urges South Africa to keep calm as World Cup pressure mountsSport
-
Proteas' Ngidi set to return for NZ clashSport
-
Shakib smashes century as Bangladesh sink West IndiesSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
-
Adaptability helped me thrive against Pakistan – ShankarSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
Popular Topics
-
'This is no time to dream' - Politicians react to Ramaphosa's SonaPolitics
-
The moment a Khoisan praise singer ushered in President RamaphosaPolitics
-
Marilyn Monroe's Seven Year Itch gets snatchedLifestyle
-
Bonang adds film producer to list of accomplishmentsLifestyle
-
Floyd Shivambu: The EFF has never disrupted ParliamentPolitics
-
Duduzane Zuma judgment set for 12 JulyLocal
-
Homeless people after latest murder: 'We don’t know who’s next'Local
-
Autonomous production car launched by Uber & VolvoLifestyle
-
Warm welcome for Banyana Banyana after World Cup exitSport
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
- Fri
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 1°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 0°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- 0°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 0°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 0°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa elected as new Scopa chair
IFP chief whip, Narend Singh, said they were offered the position by the African National Congress because of the party's tough stance against corruption
CAPE TOWN - Inkhatha Freedom Party (IFP) MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa is the new chairperson of Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).
The committee is essentially the guardian of the public purse.
IFP chief whip Narend Singh said they were offered the position by the African National Congress because of the party's tough stance against corruption.
“We are very honoured that the IFP was considered for that post and we believe that is the result of the way we’ve conducted ourselves as a party that stands for no corruption. We're a party with integrity and a party that leader Buthelezi has guided us to doing the right thing all the time.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
-
IFP hopes Ramaphosa will announce 'quick fixes' to SA's problems3 days ago
-
'We have the same colours' - Buthelezi doesn't rule out IFP-ANC coalition39 days ago
-
Mangosuthu Buthelezi: SA has never had a free, fair election39 days ago
-
IFP 'irresponsible' for making foreign national voter fraud claims - ANC43 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Outrage over first Khoisan praise singer at Sona58 minutes ago
-
Foetus found in FlySafair plane's waste management system4 hours ago
-
Justice is the return of the land - Malema4 hours ago
-
Looted R15 billion could be returned to the state – Ramaphosa8 hours ago
-
Malema slams court over order to pay Manuel R500k52 minutes ago
-
Everything you need to know from Sona 20198 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.