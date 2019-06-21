IFP’s Hlengwa vows to serve with integrity, diligence as Scopa chair

The IFP MP confirmed that he has accepted the African National Congress’ offer to take up the position, which was traditionally held by an opposition party member.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed chairperson of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) Mkhuleko Hlengwa said he understands the huge responsibility placed on his hands.

The Inkhatha Freedom Party (IFP) MP confirmed that he has accepted the African National Congress’ offer to take up the position, which was traditionally held by an opposition party member.

Hlengwa said he would serve with integrity and diligence.

“It is not a position I take lightly. I still recognise the magnitude of this responsibility. Particularly at a time when we are pushing back on the frontiers of corruption and we want to restore good governance across the board, especially in our state-owned enterprises,” he said.



Scopa is tasked with holding public officials to account as well as tackling corruption and wasteful expenditure of taxpayers’ money.

The 32-year-old is one of the youngest MPs in the National Assembly and served on the Scopa committee in the past few years.