HPCSA encourages personal hygiene to stop spread of flu in workplaces
The South African economy suffers a multi-billion-rand loss each year, due to employees taking sick leave for colds and flu.
CAPE TOWN – The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) said an emphasis on the importance of personal hygiene would decrease the spread of flu in workplaces.
HPCSA President Dr Kgosi Letlape said this was often the case for those working stressful jobs.
Letlape added that workers should fight the urge to work when sick as this would, in turn, infect colleagues and their families too.
“Hands washing is a practice that will save lives and will save a lot of money from our health expenditure and fiscus. And it’s just basic things; couch etiquette and also temperature management.”
