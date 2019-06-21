Govt’s goal to eradicate hunger in 10 years is possible, says analyst

JOHANNESBURG – Public Affairs Research Institute (PARI) head Dr Tracy Ledger said government’s plan to eradicate hunger in the next decade is achievable, but only if there was a shift in approach and prioritisation.

In his State of the Nation Address on Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed ambition to have no hungry South African in the country in the next decade. The goal was among other priorities set for the same period.

Ledger, who authored a book on the state of the country’s agri-food system, said with data pointing to about 5,000 children dying of starvation yearly, eradicating hunger should be government’s primary goal.

“It hasn’t been a priority forever essentially, but I think we can in a 10-year period achieve this if we do a couple of things. The first thing is to make it a real priority, not just a newspaper headline. We need to have solutions to hunger that are based on the real reality of people’s lives,”

During his inauguration last month, Ramaphosa promised that poverty would be eradicated in 25 years’ time.