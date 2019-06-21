Govt calls on SA to rally behind Bafana Bafana

The senior men’s national team will be participating in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2019 scheduled to take place in Egypt from 21 June to 19 July 2019.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nocawe Mafu has wished the Bafana Bafana well on their quest to concur Africa.

Bafana Bafana have been drawn against Ivory Coast, Morocco and Namibia in Group D with their first game taking place on Monday, 24 June against Cote d’ Ivoire.

South Africa will then play against Namibia on Friday 28 June 2019, wrapping up the group stages with Morocco on the 1st July 2019.

“As we are all aware that our senior men’s national team is scheduled to take part in this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, I take this opportunity to rally all South Africans to throw all their weight behind our senior men’s national team. Our national teams remain our own instruments that we utilise to foster nation building and social cohesion. Our national teams also assist us to eradicate and expose all those who are still trapped in the past by holding on to the legacy of apartheid and racism," said Mafu.

"I so wish Bafana Bafana can emulate the class of 1996 and once more make us proud and bring back the trophy. I equally urge the nation to demonstrate a united front and rally behind Bafana Bafana as they do battle commencing on Monday 24 June 2019.”