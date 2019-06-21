Foetus found in FlySafair plane's waste management system
While cleaning the waste management system at King Shaka International Airport in Durban, they came across an abandoned foetus.
WARNING: Please note the following story may be disturbing to sensitive readers
JOHANNESBURG - Technical crew members on FlySafair have made a grisly discovery on Friday morning.
While cleaning the waste management system of a plane at King Shaka International Airport in Durban, they came across a disposed foetus.
The team was preparing the aircraft for its next flight to Johannesburg when the foetus was discovered.
Passengers were asked to disembark while management arranged for travellers to take another aircraft.
“We immediately halted the process of draining the system and alerted the relevant authorities who have been on the scene ever since. This was the first flight of the day for this particular aircraft, so it could’ve been from the morning or the night before,” said FlySafair's Kirby Gordon.
Police were on the scene to investigate.
Popular in Local
-
Justice is the return of the land - Malema
-
Looted R15 billion could be returned to the state – Ramaphosa
-
Everything you need to know from Sona 2019
-
Malema: ‘The president has no privilege of dreaming’
-
Report: Jacob Zuma loses court bid, may pay R16m on litigation
-
Smart city and bullet train - Ramaphosa tells citizens to dream big
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.