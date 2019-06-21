Foetus found in FlySafair plane's waste management system

While cleaning the waste management system at King Shaka International Airport in Durban, they came across an abandoned foetus.

WARNING: Please note the following story may be disturbing to sensitive readers

JOHANNESBURG - Technical crew members on FlySafair have made a grisly discovery on Friday morning.

While cleaning the waste management system of a plane at King Shaka International Airport in Durban, they came across a disposed foetus.

The team was preparing the aircraft for its next flight to Johannesburg when the foetus was discovered.

Passengers were asked to disembark while management arranged for travellers to take another aircraft.

“We immediately halted the process of draining the system and alerted the relevant authorities who have been on the scene ever since. This was the first flight of the day for this particular aircraft, so it could’ve been from the morning or the night before,” said FlySafair's Kirby Gordon.

Police were on the scene to investigate.