Egyptian authorities 'prevented' Moursi's hometown burial

Egypt’s first democratically elected president was buried in Cairo on Thursday, hours after collapsing and dying in court earlier this week, on where he was facing espionage charges.

PRETORIA - Egyptian authorities prevented former President Mohammed Moursi from being buried in his hometown as his family wished.

Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El Sisi was wary of unrest following the death of Moursi whom he ousted in a 2013 coup.

A state of emergency was declared in Moursi’s birthplace of El Adwah where his family planned to bury him.

Authorities prevented that and his body was interred in Cairo with a few family members present.

El Sisi faces pressure from human rights groups to conduct an independent investigation into the treatment of Moursi who has been jailed since the coup that toppled him after barely a year in office.

His family and supporters said he was denied proper medical treatment for diabetes and high blood pressure.