Egyptian authorities 'prevented' Moursi's hometown burial
Egypt’s first democratically elected president was buried in Cairo on Thursday, hours after collapsing and dying in court earlier this week, on where he was facing espionage charges.
PRETORIA - Egyptian authorities prevented former President Mohammed Moursi from being buried in his hometown as his family wished.
Egypt’s first democratically elected president was buried in Cairo on Thursday, hours after collapsing and dying in court earlier this week, on where he was facing espionage charges.
Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El Sisi was wary of unrest following the death of Moursi whom he ousted in a 2013 coup.
A state of emergency was declared in Moursi’s birthplace of El Adwah where his family planned to bury him.
Authorities prevented that and his body was interred in Cairo with a few family members present.
El Sisi faces pressure from human rights groups to conduct an independent investigation into the treatment of Moursi who has been jailed since the coup that toppled him after barely a year in office.
His family and supporters said he was denied proper medical treatment for diabetes and high blood pressure.
Popular in Africa
-
MDC announces new appointments to top leadership
-
Kenyan court convicts three for aiding deadly Islamist attack on university
-
SANDF can’t confirm casualties on Mozambique side after shooting
-
Factions within ABC failing security situation in Lesotho, army chiefs say
-
Lesotho prime minister fires 5 national executive party members
-
Suspected rhino poachers die in Zim after car overturns amid chase
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.