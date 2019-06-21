City of Tshwane reviving projects to safeguard homeless people

The plight of homeless people was in the spotlight after a recent spate of killings targeting those living on the streets.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said it was in the process of reviving projects aimed at prioritising the safety of homeless people in the capital.

Five people have been murdered in the suburb of Muckleneuk, Pretoria, over the past few weeks.

The body of the latest victim was found at a bus stop near Unisa's main campus on Wednesday.

MMC for community and social development in Tshwane Sakkie du Plooy said: “We’ll sit around the table with various NGO assisting the homeless to see how we can assist them to sleep, even in the street but in safer spaces. I think there are some options where we can make it safer for them.”

Eyewitness News spoke to a few homeless people in Muckleneuk, one of them was Julian Reineke who was situated not too far from where the latest victim was found.

He said: “I fear for my life like I said, you don’t know who’s next and what’s going to happen. So, you live every second of the day looking around the corner.”

Nkanyiso Luthulu, who hails from Durban and lived on the streets Pretoria, said he didn’t understand why anyone would target homeless people.

“I don’t know who murders people, especially good people like this. I believe homeless people are good because they take nothing from anyone.”

Police have asked for anyone with information to come forward.

