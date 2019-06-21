Case against alleged middleman in Jayde Panayiotou’s murder postponed
Luthando Siyoni appeared in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - The case against a man who allegedly helped Christopher Panayiotou plan his wife’s murder has been postponed until September.
Siyoni is accused of having acted as a middleman who sourced hitmen to kidnap and kill Port Elizabeth teacher Jayde Panayiotou in April 2015. Her husband and two others are already serving hefty prison terms for their role in her execution.
A trial date was expected to be set in Siyoni’s case when he returns to court on 20 September. He initially turned state witness but while testifying during the trial against Panayiotou and his co-accused, he was declared a hostile witness.
Siyoni refused to answer any of the questions put to him by the State and recanted his police confession in which he implicated Panayiotou. This resulted in his immunity from prosecution being revoked.
After he was charged Siyoni went on the run for six months before he was eventually tracked down in May last year.
Meanwhile, Panayiotou approached the Constitutional Court to appeal his conviction.
