Go

Brrr! Cold front hits Cape Town

Gale force winds were expected to also whip the Cape Peninsula and rough sea conditions.

FILE: Waves crash on Sea Point promenade near Mouille Point as a cold front creeps into Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
FILE: Waves crash on Sea Point promenade near Mouille Point as a cold front creeps into Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – The South African Weather Service on Friday warned Capetonians to brace themselves for a punishing cold front expected in the afternoon.

Heavy rain started falling shortly after 2pm on Friday afternoon.

“An intense cold front is expected to reach the country by Friday afternoon, resulting in adverse weather
conditions for the Western Cape. Strong westerly to north-westerly winds (40 - 60 km/h) can be expected
from the morning onward over the entire Western Cape province, ahead of the arrival of the cold front,” the weather service said in a statement.

Gale force winds were expected to also whip the Cape Peninsula and rough sea conditions.

“Moreover, gale force winds (60 - 75 km/h, gusting 80 - 100 km/h) can also be expected in places over the Central Karoo, Breede River Valley districts and Cape Peninsula. Gale force winds associated with the passage of the cold front are also anticipated on Friday along the coast between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

“These strong, gusty winds may result in damage to settlements and infrastructure, transport routes and travel services being affected by falling trees, blowing dust as well as strong crosswinds, which could lead to longer travel times, as well as closure of susceptible and key routes.”

Timeline

