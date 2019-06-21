Bail application for alleged Durban metro cop killers postponed again

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
Go

Bail application for alleged Durban metro cop killers postponed again

The metro policemen were killed while protecting a councillor in the Phoenix area last month.

A packed Verulam Magistrates Court during the bail application hearing on 20 June 2019 of the men accused of murdering two Durban metro police officers. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN.
A packed Verulam Magistrates Court during the bail application hearing on 20 June 2019 of the men accused of murdering two Durban metro police officers. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN.
58 minutes ago

DURBAN - The bail application hearings of two of the four men linked to the murders of two Durban Metro police officer was was rolled over for the fourth time on Friday.

The two men, Thamsanqa Mabaso and Bonginkosi Msomi, offered the Verulam Magistrates Court contradicting evidence leading to multiple cross-examinations of Mabaso and other witnesses.

Two metro policemen were killed while protecting a councillor in the Phoenix area last month.

Mabaso took the stand on Friday for the second time in a bid to secure bail.

Msomi’s lawyer, Mondli Mthethwa, alleged that Mabaso misled the court when he said Msomi was among the people who hired him to be transported to collect a toy gun near where the Durban metro police were killed.

Mthethwa said Msomi had an alibi with his live-in girlfriend who testified to this. He also alleged that Mabaso was assaulted by police and then forced to write a statement implicating his client.

However, Mabaso admitted that he was assaulted by police on the day of his arrest but maintained that Msomi -together with four others - had been in the car with him on the day of the incident.

The bail hearing was expected to resume next Friday.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA