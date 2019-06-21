Bail application for alleged Durban metro cop killers postponed again

The metro policemen were killed while protecting a councillor in the Phoenix area last month.

DURBAN - The bail application hearings of two of the four men linked to the murders of two Durban Metro police officer was was rolled over for the fourth time on Friday.

The two men, Thamsanqa Mabaso and Bonginkosi Msomi, offered the Verulam Magistrates Court contradicting evidence leading to multiple cross-examinations of Mabaso and other witnesses.

Mabaso took the stand on Friday for the second time in a bid to secure bail.

Msomi’s lawyer, Mondli Mthethwa, alleged that Mabaso misled the court when he said Msomi was among the people who hired him to be transported to collect a toy gun near where the Durban metro police were killed.

Mthethwa said Msomi had an alibi with his live-in girlfriend who testified to this. He also alleged that Mabaso was assaulted by police and then forced to write a statement implicating his client.

However, Mabaso admitted that he was assaulted by police on the day of his arrest but maintained that Msomi -together with four others - had been in the car with him on the day of the incident.

The bail hearing was expected to resume next Friday.