Another EC teen boy dies after botched circumcision

CAPE TOWN - Another teenage boy died due to a botched circumcision earlier this week.

It’s believed the 17-year-old went to a traditional initiation school in the Mbizana area without permission from his parents.

“We appeal to the community to be highly involved in their children’s lives by sharing valuable information about circumcision and to report these incidents to the police,” said police spokesperson Zilungile Nkamba.

He was the fourth initiate to die in the province in recent weeks.