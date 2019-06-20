Westbury gang murder bail application postponed to Friday

Two Varados gang leaders Leroy Brown and Christopher Charles are accused of shooting and killing Reagan Jacobs in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - The bail application in the Westbury gang murder case has been rolled over to Friday for the defence to continue with its cross-examination.

Two Varados gang leaders Leroy Brown and Christopher Charles are accused of shooting and killing Reagan Jacobs in 2016.

A police officer arrested this week, Wynand Steyn, was also accused of being involved in the crime. It's alleged that they used a police vehicle during the drive-by shooting.

The investigating officer testified that Brown and Charles used a police vehicle when Jacobs was shot and killed.

Before court adjourned, one of the defence lawyers raised a concern with the magistrate, saying his clients had been denied food for the entire day.

The State told the court that police officers in holding cells were ordered not to give anything to the accused, including food because in the past they had found that drugs and weapons were smuggled to suspects.

Magistrate Mosimane Molwana said the defence could bring an application on Friday and a ruling could be made.