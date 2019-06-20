Westbury gang leader Leroy Brown expected back in court
Leroy Brown was arrested over two weeks ago for allegedly murdering a member of the rival gang in the area last year.
JOHANNESBURG – The leader of a gang unit in Westbury, popularly known as Finch, would be back in the dock on Thursday morning as his bail hearing continued.
Leroy Brown was arrested over two weeks ago for allegedly murdering a member of the rival gang in the area last year.
He would be appearing alongside his co-accused Christopher Charles in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.
The pair was accused of shooting and killing Reagan Jacobs.
The defence was expected to continue cross-examining the investigating officer in the case, whose affidavit placed the pair at the scene of the crime when Jacobs was shot and killed last year.
Jacobs was believed to have been murdered in a gang-related fight between two rival gangs, who are operating in the Westbury area.
Brown and Charles, who are believed to be members of the Varados gang, allegedly shot and killed Jacobs from the Fast Guns unit.
The turf war between the two gangs was believed to have been going on for decades now.
Popular in Local
-
Report: Zuma loses court bid, may pay R16m on litigation
-
FNB clarifies 'mystery money' in customers' accounts
-
ANC slams Steve Hofmeyr's death threats to Zindzi Mandela, Phumzile van Damme
-
Sona 2019: More 'hell' & economy growing solutions expected
-
Old Mutual sacked Moyo for querying Manuel’s legal fees - lawyer
-
ANC to lay criminal complaint against Steve Hofmeyr
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.