Westbury gang leader Leroy Brown expected back in court

JOHANNESBURG – The leader of a gang unit in Westbury, popularly known as Finch, would be back in the dock on Thursday morning as his bail hearing continued.

Leroy Brown was arrested over two weeks ago for allegedly murdering a member of the rival gang in the area last year.

He would be appearing alongside his co-accused Christopher Charles in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

The pair was accused of shooting and killing Reagan Jacobs.

The defence was expected to continue cross-examining the investigating officer in the case, whose affidavit placed the pair at the scene of the crime when Jacobs was shot and killed last year.

Jacobs was believed to have been murdered in a gang-related fight between two rival gangs, who are operating in the Westbury area.

Brown and Charles, who are believed to be members of the Varados gang, allegedly shot and killed Jacobs from the Fast Guns unit.

The turf war between the two gangs was believed to have been going on for decades now.