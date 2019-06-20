Turkey sentences 24 to life in 'coup ringleaders' trial: media

Of the 24, the judge gave 17 accused 141 aggravated life terms each over the deaths of 139 people for 'violating the constitution' and 'attempting to assassinate the president'.

SINCAN, Turkey - A Turkish court on Thursday gave life sentences to 24 people in one of the biggest trials over the 2016 failed bid to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, state media reported.

Of the 24, the judge gave 17 accused 141 aggravated life terms each over the deaths of 139 people, for "violating the constitution" and "attempting to assassinate the president", state news agency Anadolu reported.

Such sentences carry harsher prison conditions.