Tendai Mtawarira's book launch delayed after Peter de Villiers criticism

CAPE TOWN - World-renowned rugby player Tendai Mtawarira, co-author Andy Capostagno and publishers Pan Macmillan have decided to delay the launch of Mtawarira’s highly anticipated book.

The memoir, titled Beast, was set to be released on 1 July, but will now be launched later in the year.

The book has since received critics following phrase on former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers.

In the book, Mtawarira made comments on the de Villiers reign as Springboks coach a decade ago.

“He [de Villiers] was a fantastic coach of the Junior Springboks, but I think at the high level, he was probably lucky that a very good group of players was handed over to him,” wrote Mtawarira.

“His methods and approach didn’t really work with the Springboks, and as players, we had to be careful what we said to the media.

“What you said would get back to Peter and affect your place in the team. The media did not like Peter and thought he was a bit of a clown."

The book shares insights into Mtawarira’s personal journey, including his relationships with mentors and those who have helped to shape his career as a powerhouse of the South African rugby fraternity.

“With the reaction of some commentators to a single paragraph from the book as a possible indicator of the level of media attention and interest, we felt it necessary to delay the release of the book, so that I can focus solely on my rugby in preparation for possible inclusion in the World Cup squad,” said Mtawarira.