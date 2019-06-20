Syrian refugee in US arrested for plotting church attack
The suspect allegedly passed on documents about the construction and the use of explosives to a man he believed to be an IS group sympathizer, though he turned out to be an FBI employee.
PENNSYLVANIA – A Syrian refugee in the US was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of planning an attack against a Pennsylvania church in the name of the Islamic State group, the Justice Department said.
Mustafa Mousab Alowemer, 21, who arrived in the country as a refugee from Syria in August 2016, intended to target a church in the North Side neighbourhood of Pittsburgh, assistant attorney general John Demers and Pittsburgh federal prosecutor Scott Brady said in a statement.
"Court documents show Mustafa Alowemer planned to attack a church in the name of ISIS, which could have killed or injured many people," Michael McGarrity, of the FBI's counter-terrorism division, said in the statement.
"The FBI takes threats to churches and other religious institutions extremely seriously and will use all our resources to stop potential terrorist attacks against them," he said.
The suspect allegedly passed on documents about the construction and the use of explosives to a man he believed to be an IS group sympathizer, though he turned out to be an FBI employee.
In addition to contacting the man through social media and stating his support for the IS group, Alowemer had met with him four times since April, according to the statement.
He is alleged to have handwritten a 10-point plan about how he personally intended to bring explosives in a backpack, and marked the church's access areas on maps.
Alowemer planned to meet with the agent he thought was his co-conspirator Wednesday for the last time before the would-be attack in July, the Department of Justice statement said.
He was charged with one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organisation and two counts of distributing information relating to an explosive or weapon of mass destruction.
Eleven people were shot and killed in an anti-Semitic attack at a synagogue in Pittsburgh in October, the deadliest attack against Jewish people in the modern history of the United States.
Popular in World
-
Russians, Ukrainian to face murder charges over downing of Flight MH17
-
Pompeo ups pressure on Russia over four MH17 accused
-
Divers collect over 1.4 million kilogrammes of trash in beach clean-up
-
Autonomous production car launched by Uber & Volvo
-
Facebook takes on the world of cryptocurrency with 'Libra' coin
-
Merkel says recovered from shaking bout after drinking water
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.