Strike at CIDB affecting contractors’ pockets
JOHANNESBURG – The ongoing strike at the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) has affected contractors, with some saying their payments could not be processed because of their pending CIDB registration.
Members affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) downed tools last week Friday over their demand for a wage increase.
Workers were demanding an 8% salary increase and R1,000 for housing allowance.
The union's Happy Koki said they understood the impact their strike was having on contractors but they have been left with no choice.
“Contractors are still approaching us as we’re on strike, saying they’re not receiving payment because this is their license to trade; they were expecting payment from 15 June from their clients and their registration has been suspended and some are expired. They’re waiting to be assessed and activated, but their registrations are pending because no one is there to process them.”
