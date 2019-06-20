State ready for another round with Van Breda over appeal
Henri van Breda's serving three life terms for murdering his parents and older brother, and an additional 15 years for the attempted killing of his sister.
CAPE TOWN – The State was willing to go toe-to-toe with murderer Henri van Breda in court again to make sure he stayed behind bars.
Van Breda was once again attempting to appeal his conviction and sentence by approaching the judge president of the Constitutional Court.
He has tried this at the Supreme Court of Appeal and at the Constitutional Court and both times were unsuccessful.
Van Breda's serving three life terms for murdering his parents and older brother, and an additional 15 years for the attempted murder of his sister.
In its answering affidavit, the State said if the Constitutional Court granted Van Breda leave to appeal, it was willing to again oppose his bid to overturn his conviction and sentence.
The prosecution said there was no basis for the application, adding that Van Breda's conviction was inescapable.
In their affidavit, Van Breda's lawyers pointed out apparent discrepancies in the State's DNA evidence.
But the State has hit back, saying issues around that evidence were unsuccessfully challenged during the trial.
Popular in Local
-
Report: Jacob Zuma loses court bid, may pay R16m on litigation
-
Duduzane Zuma can’t be guilty of culpable homicide, lawyer argues
-
Cosatu ‘deeply worried’ over ANC nominees for committees' leaders
-
FNB clarifies 'mystery money' in customers' accounts
-
ANC slams Steve Hofmeyr's death threats to Zindzi Mandela, Phumzile van Damme
-
Old Mutual sacked Moyo for querying Manuel’s legal fees - lawyer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.