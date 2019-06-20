State ready for another round with Van Breda over appeal

Henri van Breda's serving three life terms for murdering his parents and older brother, and an additional 15 years for the attempted killing of his sister.

CAPE TOWN – The State was willing to go toe-to-toe with murderer Henri van Breda in court again to make sure he stayed behind bars.

Van Breda was once again attempting to appeal his conviction and sentence by approaching the judge president of the Constitutional Court.

He has tried this at the Supreme Court of Appeal and at the Constitutional Court and both times were unsuccessful.

In its answering affidavit, the State said if the Constitutional Court granted Van Breda leave to appeal, it was willing to again oppose his bid to overturn his conviction and sentence.

The prosecution said there was no basis for the application, adding that Van Breda's conviction was inescapable.

In their affidavit, Van Breda's lawyers pointed out apparent discrepancies in the State's DNA evidence.

But the State has hit back, saying issues around that evidence were unsuccessfully challenged during the trial.