SANZAAR 'disappointed' by scrapping of proposed World Rugby Nations Championship
The concept was set to redefine the international rugby calendar, especially for SANZAAR member unions - Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.
CAPE TOWN - The Southern hemisphere's rugby governing body SANZAAR has expressed disappointment that the proposed World Rugby Nations Championship concept has officially been taken off the table.
The concept was set to redefine the international rugby calendar, especially for SANZAAR member unions - Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.
Despite having some concerns over elements of what was presented, most notably promotion/relegation, the members had all signed the offer letters to enter into the next phase of due diligence with the aim of working through the concerns with all interested parties.
"The Nations Championship was a golden opportunity to grow the game internationally but is seemingly lost. SANZAAR remains convinced that such a revamped international calendar is the right course of action supported by professional cross-border competitions such as Super Rugby and the various European premierships," said SANZAAR Chairman Brent Impey.
“All SANZAAR Unions signed the letter of offer with World Rugby to continue negotiations. SANZAAR has been consistent in its support of the concept as we believed that this was an important decision for the future of the world game,” Impey continued.
“Furthermore, the ability to have promotion/relegation in both hemispheres as proposed by World Rugby is a principle position with which SANZAAR agreed. That would have created a meaningful pathway and aspirations for emerging nations. While World Rugby has led discussions around the Nations Championship concept, SANZAAR and its member unions, have been in constant and positive dialogue with our broadcast partners to secure the future of Super Rugby and the Rugby Championship,” he added.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.