Ramaphosa says willing to rope young people in for better opportunities

President Cyril Ramaphosa came face-to-face with scores of young people in Parliament where they raised a number of issues affecting the youth like unemployment and education.

CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa said his government was willing to empower the country’s youth through a number of government initiatives.

Ramaphosa was addressing a Presidential Youth Dialogue in Parliament on Wednesday night to celebrate 25 years of democracy.

The dialogue was organised by the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) and formed part of the State of the Nation Address activities.

Ramaphosa came face-to-face with scores of young people in Parliament where they raised a number of issues affecting the youth like unemployment and education.

One such young person was Anisa Mazimpaka who had a few words for the president.

“Our townships are slowly becoming dormitories of unemployment, nyaope-infested [youth] and our institutions of higher learning, Mr President, are becoming institutions of insanity with our mental well-being always have to be cautioned.”

Responding to questions and remarks, Ramaphosa said there was a great need for youth involvement in rebuilding the country’s economy, saying this would be escalated during his term as president.

“Youth unemployment is a crisis and we’ve got quite a number of initiatives that we want to generate. In the end, we’ve got to work with the private sector, pull the private sector in to create space for more jobs.”

Ramaphosa would provide greater detail on what his plans were for the country and the youth in his State of the Nation Address.