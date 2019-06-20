Pretoria's homeless people plead for protection after 5 killed

The fifth body of a homeless man was found on Wednesday at a bus stop, just meters away from the Unisa main campus.

JOHANNESBURG - Homeless people in Pretoria were pleading with authorities to protect them in the wake of a string of murders targeting those living on the streets.

Four others have been found in the same suburb in June alone.

Eyewitness News spoke to a few homeless people in Muckleneuk, one of them was Julian Reneke who was situated not too far from where the latest victim was found.

He said: “I fear for my life like I said, you don’t know who’s next and what’s going to happen. So, you live every second of the day looking around the corner.”

Nkanyiso Luthulu, who hails from Durban and lived on the streets Pretoria, said he didn’t understand why anyone would target homeless people.

“I don’t know who murders people, especially good people like this. I believe homeless people are good because they take nothing from anyone.”

Police have asked for anyone with information to come forward.