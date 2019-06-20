No confusion in choosing committee whips, chairs - Magashule
A number of those named were implicated in aiding and abetting state capture and other wrongdoing.
CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule said there was “no confusion” and “no SG’s list” on coming up with the names the party’s put forward for leadership positions in Parliament.
Magashule announced the names on Thursday, after last-minute consultations with the ANC’s alliance partners – Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) on Tuesday.
This led to an unprecedented delay in the announcement, which came on the eve of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address on Thursday night.
Committee chairs would be elected once committees convened in the first week of July.
Both Magashule and chief whip Pemmy Majodina insisted the list of nominees for committee whips and chairpersons in Parliament was not a factional balancing act.
“There was no confusion last week – there was no SG’s list – the only thing we did was to postpone because we needed to engage with the alliance,” said Magashule.
Majodina said: “We don’t approach deployment in a factional manner because deployed here are members of the ANC who came out through the process of the list conference.”
Names on the list include controversial ministers from former President Jacob Zuma’s tenure, including Faith Muthambi, Mosebenzi Zwane, Sfiso Buthelezi and Supra Mahumapelo, who was forced to resign as North West premier after violent protests.
Cosatu’s Matthew Parks said Parliament was now clearly contested terrain between those committed to cleaning up and those compromised by state capture allegations.
