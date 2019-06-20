Nadal to prepare for Wimbledon at Hurlingham event
The tournament organisers confirmed Rafa Nadal will participate in two exhibition matches next Wednesday and Friday.
BENGALURU - World number two Rafa Nadal has entered next week’s Aspall Tennis Classic in Hurlingham to get some grass court play under his belt ahead of next month’s Wimbledon Championships.
The tournament organisers confirmed Nadal, who has opted to skip competitive tennis since his 12th French Open title triumph earlier this month, will participate in two exhibition matches next Wednesday and Friday.
“I am always happy to play at The Hurlingham Club and be close to UK tennis fans,” the 33-year-old Spaniard said in a statement. It is a prestigious ground in one of the best settings in the UK, making it the perfect way to warm up for Wimbledon.”
The tournament will also feature last year’s Wimbledon runner-up Kevin Anderson, Nick Kyrgios, Marin Cilic, Lucas Pouille, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Marcos Baghdatis.
Nadal, an 18-times Grand Slam winner, will be bidding for his third title at Wimbledon, which kicks off on 1 July, after winning the tournament in 2008 and 2010.
He reached the semi-finals last year where he was beaten by rival Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller.
Popular in Sport
-
SANZAAR 'disappointed' by scrapping of proposed World Rugby Nations Championship
-
Messi rescues Argentina as Paraguay pay penalty
-
SA all but eliminated from World Cup as Williamson too good
-
Sports Ministry welcomes findings on Ashwin Willemse walkout
-
Pilot David Henderson named in Sala manslaughter arrest
-
CARTOON: Weather for Ducks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.