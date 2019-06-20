View all in Latest
Mkhwebane announces info to share with Zondo inquiry on Guptas

In a YouTube video, Busisiwe Mkhwebane explained that her office was prepared to cooperate with the commission, on condition that its chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was well versed about the correspondence between the entities.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: @PublicProtector/Twitter
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: @PublicProtector/Twitter
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has announced the information she would be sharing with the Zondo Commission in relation to the Gupta Waterkloof landing.

In a YouTube video, Mkhwebane explained that her office was prepared to cooperate with the commission, on condition that its chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was well versed about the correspondence between the entities.

WATCH: Waterkloof landing probe records handed over to Zondo inquiry

The commission announced last week that it would be looking into the 2013 Gupta Waterkloof landing when about 200 wedding guests landed their commercial aircraft at the military base.

In the video recorded last Friday, Mkhwebane explained that the state capture commission requested information from her office last Thursday.

She said she would be submitting the records to the commission, including correspondence between the former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela and Colonel Christine Anderson who lodged a complaint about her implication in the government investigation into the same matter.

Communication between former minister Jeff Radebe and other people who made submissions to Madonsela when the matter was being investigated in 2013 would all be handed over to the inquiry.

Timeline

