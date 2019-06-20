Media not allowed to film Westbury murder case proceedings
Magistrate Basimane Molwana ordered the media to bring a substantive application after the defense opposed the written request.
JOHANNESBURG - The application to film the Westbury murder case proceedings on Thursday was denied by the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.
The bail hearing of the two men, who are believed to be members of a Westbury gang, was under way with the defence continuing with its cross-examination.
Leroy Brown and Christopher Charles face charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
A police officer who was arrested last week was added as a third suspect in the murder case of Keagan Jacobs. But his bail application would be dealt with separately because the bail hearing of the first and second accused was already at an advanced stage.
The investigating officer in the case had testified that some of the witnesses had received threatening calls, warning them against testifying.
