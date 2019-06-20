View all in Latest
MDC announces new appointments to top leadership

Leader Nelson Chamisa said the party would be introducing term limits for all of its officials, including local government councillors and MPs.

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa. Picture: @NelsonChamisa/Twitter
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa. Picture: @NelsonChamisa/Twitter
49 minutes ago

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s main opposition MDC has been announcing new appointments to its top leadership team.

Leader Nelson Chamisa said the party would be introducing term limits for all of its officials, including local government councillors and MPs.

Chamisa said leaders must be able to lead and leave. He said that nobody should be leader for life.

Chamisa was speaking at a press conference on Thursday where he announced the new appointments.

They include prominent Harare lawyer and government critic Fadzayi Mahere, who is now the MDC's secretary for education, sports and culture.

Chamisa told journalists that the MDC was broad and inclusive, and added whoever had talent should come on board.

