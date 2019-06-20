MDC announces new appointments to top leadership
Leader Nelson Chamisa said the party would be introducing term limits for all of its officials, including local government councillors and MPs.
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s main opposition MDC has been announcing new appointments to its top leadership team.
Leader Nelson Chamisa said the party would be introducing term limits for all of its officials, including local government councillors and MPs.
Chamisa said leaders must be able to lead and leave. He said that nobody should be leader for life.
Chamisa was speaking at a press conference on Thursday where he announced the new appointments.
They include prominent Harare lawyer and government critic Fadzayi Mahere, who is now the MDC's secretary for education, sports and culture.
Chamisa told journalists that the MDC was broad and inclusive, and added whoever had talent should come on board.
Ready to roar! We mean the change.We are that generation.We make the difference.We are taking leadership to a completely new level.We lead!We have just finished the National Council business of constituting our National Executive Committee.We have a solid team.#Godisinit— nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) June 19, 2019
Popular in Africa
-
Fearful of elephant attacks, some in Botswana cheer hunting's return
-
Factions within ABC failing security situation in Lesotho, army chiefs say
-
African banks fund construction of world’s biggest marine diamond mining vessel
-
Kenyan court convicts three for aiding deadly Islamist attack on university
-
SANDF can’t confirm casualties on Mozambique side after shooting
-
Zimbabwe inflation nears 100%
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.