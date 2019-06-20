Khayelitsha man sentenced to life in jail for killing, dismembering wife

Goodman Nobade claimed he stabbed Agnes Msiza in self-defense in their home in April 2017.

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha man has been sentenced to life behind bars for killing his wife and then cutting up her body.

Goodman Nobade (58) was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

He claimed he stabbed Agnes Msiza in self-defence in their home in April 2017.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe labelled Nobade a heartless monster who clearly had no soul.

During trial, the 58-year-old admitted to stabbing his customary wife in their home; he alleged she had come after him with a knife during an argument.

However, Nobade said after stabbing her and realising she was dying, he became concerned that women had too many rights.

He told the court he was worried the community would attack him and police would arrest him.

Nobade admitted to then dismembering his wife's body and dumping the body parts across Khayelitsha.

Eventually, he then handed himself over to police after his niece started looking for the deceased.