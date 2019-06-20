Joburg Water: No disruptions expected ahead of Rand Water’s maintenance project

Residents had been warned to brace for limited water from Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Water said on Thursday it didn’t anticipate any disruptions ahead of Rand Water's 54-hour maintenance project

Residents had been warned to brace for limited water from Monday.

Rand Water officials said they had consulted with bulk suppliers to ensure the planned maintenance had minimal impact on residents.

Joburg Water said the reservoirs had capacity for the two days of maintenance.

“The shutdown is on the B11 pipeline to install a 2500mm butterfly valve from Lethabo to Vereeniging pumping station and this will result in the limited water supply to all Rand Water customers.

“Please note that this does not necessarily mean that there will be no water during the 54 hours shutdown period, however, due to the extremely long hours, some of the areas may experience a shortage of water or low pressure,” the utility said in a statement.

“Johannesburg Water appeals to all residents of the City of Johannesburg to use water sparingly during the shutdown in order to avoid a complete no-water situation and reminds all that that level 1 water restrictions are still in place. The shutdown will also affect a number of municipalities across the Gauteng province and we apologise for the inconvenience.”