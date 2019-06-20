Joburg Water: No disruptions expected ahead of Rand Water’s maintenance project
Residents had been warned to brace for limited water from Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Water said on Thursday it didn’t anticipate any disruptions ahead of Rand Water's 54-hour maintenance project
Residents had been warned to brace for limited water from Monday.
Rand Water officials said they had consulted with bulk suppliers to ensure the planned maintenance had minimal impact on residents.
Joburg Water said the reservoirs had capacity for the two days of maintenance.
“The shutdown is on the B11 pipeline to install a 2500mm butterfly valve from Lethabo to Vereeniging pumping station and this will result in the limited water supply to all Rand Water customers.
“Please note that this does not necessarily mean that there will be no water during the 54 hours shutdown period, however, due to the extremely long hours, some of the areas may experience a shortage of water or low pressure,” the utility said in a statement.
“Johannesburg Water appeals to all residents of the City of Johannesburg to use water sparingly during the shutdown in order to avoid a complete no-water situation and reminds all that that level 1 water restrictions are still in place. The shutdown will also affect a number of municipalities across the Gauteng province and we apologise for the inconvenience.”
Popular in Local
-
FNB clarifies 'mystery money' in customers' accounts
-
Report: Jacob Zuma loses court bid, may pay R16m on litigation
-
Zondo inquiry mulls Jacob Zuma's lack of undertaking to appear
-
ANC slams Steve Hofmeyr's death threats to Zindzi Mandela, Phumzile van Damme
-
Mkhwebane announces info to share with Zondo inquiry on Guptas
-
Guests, MPs walk the red carpet ahead of Sona 2019 address
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.