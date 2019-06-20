JHB high-lying areas will be 'mostly affected' during water cut
The department's Nico de Jager said they would provide water tankers for people staying in high-lying area as they are most likely to be affected by the water shut down.
JOHANNESBURG – The Environment and Infrastructure Department in the City of Johannesburg said high-lying areas would be most affected during its 54-hour water shutdown.
But the department said not to panic as the city would still be able to supply water from its reservoirs while maintenance work was being done.
Rand Water, which supplies services to municipalities across Gauteng, would shut down its main pipeline next Monday.
The department's Nico de Jager said they would provide water tankers for people staying in the high-lying area as they were most likely to be affected by the water cut.
“We’ll put tankers out where we’ve got a problem with supply, and normally that would happen in your high-lying areas; that’s where you’d first feel the impact if we don’t have water. We’re not quite there yet, but where we do have problems, we’ll have tankers there as well.”
Popular in Local
-
Report: Jacob Zuma loses court bid, may pay R16m on litigation
-
Zondo inquiry mulls Jacob Zuma's lack of undertaking to appear
-
FNB clarifies 'mystery money' in customers' accounts
-
Duduzane Zuma can’t be guilty of culpable homicide, lawyer argues
-
Mkhwebane announces info to share with Zondo inquiry on Guptas
-
ANC slams Steve Hofmeyr's death threats to Zindzi Mandela, Phumzile van Damme
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.