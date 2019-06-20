View all in Latest
JHB high-lying areas will be 'mostly affected' during water cut

The department's Nico de Jager said they would provide water tankers for people staying in high-lying area as they are most likely to be affected by the water shut down.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
JOHANNESBURG – The Environment and Infrastructure Department in the City of Johannesburg said high-lying areas would be most affected during its 54-hour water shutdown.

But the department said not to panic as the city would still be able to supply water from its reservoirs while maintenance work was being done.

Rand Water, which supplies services to municipalities across Gauteng, would shut down its main pipeline next Monday.

The department's Nico de Jager said they would provide water tankers for people staying in the high-lying area as they were most likely to be affected by the water cut.

“We’ll put tankers out where we’ve got a problem with supply, and normally that would happen in your high-lying areas; that’s where you’d first feel the impact if we don’t have water. We’re not quite there yet, but where we do have problems, we’ll have tankers there as well.”

