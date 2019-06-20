I love you and I'm here to protect you, Mkhwebane tells critics

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane made the comments ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s third State of the Nation Address on Thursday evening.

CAPE TOWN - Whether you love her or hate her, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is not fazed and says she loves her critics.

Mkhwebane says she won’t allow her detractors to deter her from doing her job. She spoke to journalists outside Parliament ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address.

The Public Protector has come under fire from opposition parties who have labelled her incompetent.

Mkhwebane is confident she will remain in her position.

She’s also not at all worried about the vocal calls for her removal.

When asked how she felt about criticism about her work, Mkhwebane had this to say: “I love them and I am here to protect them. I am here to ensure that the livelihood of people changes… am here to ensure that we practice what we preach.”

Mkhwebane says she will investigate all matters reported to her irrespective of who might be implicated.

The DA recently asked Parliament to initiate proceedings for her removal.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise referred the matter to the justice portfolio committee.

Mkhwebane says she is ready to defend herself.

Last month the High Court found Mkhwebane’s report on the Gupta-linked Estina dairy farm project unconstitutional and set it aside on the basis that she failed in her duties to investigate and report on it.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)