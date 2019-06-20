How do we grow SA’s economy? De Lille, others weigh in
Ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation on Thursday night, De Lille emphasised the need for government to ensure an urgent turnaround at Eskom.
CAPE TOWN - Public Works and Infrastructure Development Minister Patricia de Lille has stressed the importance of energy security as part of efforts to revitalise the country’s withering economy.
Follow EWN's LIVE BLOG: Last-minute prep, red carpet looks before Sona 2019 round 2
Ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation on Thursday night, De Lille emphasised the need for government to ensure an urgent turnaround at Eskom.
De Lille adds energy security is central to economic growth.
“We’re looking forward to the president’s announcement on growth for the economy and Eskom. If you want economic growth, you need to have energy security.”
The good party leader says she’ll assess how to use state-owned buildings and land to assist with growth.
“Our economy is not in a good shape. As much as we call on the public to tighten their belts, we need to lead by example.”
At the same time, ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude says they expect Ramaphosa to outline his government’s programme of action and what he has in plan for struggling SOEs.
“We expect the president to outline government’s programmes and progress on SOEs.”
EWN also spoke to Mandla Mandela. Mandela hopes Ramaphosa will map the way in closing the divide between the country’s rural and urban regions.
“We’d like to hear the president’s plan for rural communities on access to basic services and job creation.”
Mandela was accompanied by his wife, Raabia. They wore matching black traditional attire in honour of their abaThembu culture.
Mandela wouldn’t comment on the furor around his aunt Zindzi Mandela’s tweets.
Zindzi Mandela made headlines last week following her Twitter remarks on land expropriation. On Friday, she tweeted: "Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs."
More in Business
-
Rand firms after dovish Fed, focus on Ramaphosa speech
-
China tells top global CEOs it will 'further open up'
-
Old Mutual sacked Moyo for querying Manuel’s legal fees - lawyer
-
Economy, jobs, SOEs to feature as key points in Ramaphosa’s Sona
-
Sona 2019: More 'hell' & economy growing solutions expected
-
Rand pauses rally, stocks slip as investors eye Fed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.