How do we grow SA’s economy? De Lille, others weigh in

Ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation on Thursday night, De Lille emphasised the need for government to ensure an urgent turnaround at Eskom.

CAPE TOWN - Public Works and Infrastructure Development Minister Patricia de Lille has stressed the importance of energy security as part of efforts to revitalise the country’s withering economy.

De Lille adds energy security is central to economic growth.

“We’re looking forward to the president’s announcement on growth for the economy and Eskom. If you want economic growth, you need to have energy security.”

The good party leader says she’ll assess how to use state-owned buildings and land to assist with growth.

“Our economy is not in a good shape. As much as we call on the public to tighten their belts, we need to lead by example.”

At the same time, ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude says they expect Ramaphosa to outline his government’s programme of action and what he has in plan for struggling SOEs.

“We expect the president to outline government’s programmes and progress on SOEs.”

EWN also spoke to Mandla Mandela. Mandela hopes Ramaphosa will map the way in closing the divide between the country’s rural and urban regions.

“We’d like to hear the president’s plan for rural communities on access to basic services and job creation.”

Mandela was accompanied by his wife, Raabia. They wore matching black traditional attire in honour of their abaThembu culture.

Mandela wouldn’t comment on the furor around his aunt Zindzi Mandela’s tweets.

Zindzi Mandela made headlines last week following her Twitter remarks on land expropriation. On Friday, she tweeted: "Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs."