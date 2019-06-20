View all in Latest
Factions within ABC failing security situation in Lesotho, army chiefs say

Chiefs of the army, police and intelligence have issued a statement warning that factions within the All Basotho Convention (ABC) were now involving so-called armed private security.

Lesotho PM Thomas Motsoahae Thabane (C) looks on during proceedings at the closing ceremony of the 37th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit of Heads of State and Government at The OR Tambo Building in Pretoria on 20 August, 2017. Picture: AFP
Lesotho PM Thomas Motsoahae Thabane (C) looks on during proceedings at the closing ceremony of the 37th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit of Heads of State and Government at The OR Tambo Building in Pretoria on 20 August, 2017. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Heads of security agencies in Lesotho said divisions in Prime Minister Tom Thabane’s party were deteriorating the security situation in the country.

Chiefs of the army, police and intelligence have issued a statement warning that factions within the All Basotho Convention (ABC) were involving so-called armed private security who this week clashed at the party's offices.

The statement demanded that the guards be disbanded immediately and hand over their uniforms and weapons

In the past, divisions between the army and police were used by politicians to fuel instability in Lesotho.

But this statement painted a picture of united security agencies.

They have called out the private militias, saying some of them were expelled for ill-discipline.

They also reminded those working with them that if there were security concerns that warranted private protection, intelligence would have been the first to know.

This may be an indication that unlike in the past, neither side of the ongoing feud between the Thabane and his party NEC would see security agencies on their side.

