EFF caucus to decide on posing ‘urgent questions’ to Ramaphosa, says Shivambu

While Parliament’s presiding officers have said they don’t anticipate any disruptions for the Sona, the outcome of that meeting could change things.

CAPE TOWN – The Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) chief whip in Parliament Floyd Shivambu said the party’s parliamentary caucus would decide at a meeting whether or not to pose urgent questions to President Cyril Ramaphosa when he delivers his State of the Nation Address (Sona) tonight.

While Parliament’s presiding officers have said they don’t anticipate any disruptions for the Sona, the outcome of that meeting could change things.

At issue was the EFF’s beef with Ramaphosa’s decision to reappointed Pravin Gordhan as Public Enterprises Minister despite his ongoing battle with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

"We are going to have a caucus today at 17:30 just before the sitting of the Sona and determine whether there are urgent questions that need to be responded to.

"But, we are on record that the president is ignoring the powers of the public protector by going ahead and appointing people who have been found to have wronged the law in terms of Pravin Gordhan – we think that is inappropriate and unacceptable," Shivambu said.

#SONA2019 The EFF’s Floyd Shivambu on whether there will be my disruptions during this evenings address 📷: @CindyArchillies pic.twitter.com/evGaLSePkb — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 20, 2019

The EFF had earlier threatened it would treat Ramaphosa as a constitutional delinquent, just as it did his predecessor Jacob Zuma.