Duduzane Zuma can’t be guilty of culpable homicide, lawyer argues
Duduzane Zuma's lawyer said eyewitness Matron Mdakane was unreliable as she was unable to determine if the vehicles were travelling slow or fast.
JOHANNESBURG – Duduzane Zuma's lawyer has argued that his client cannot be guilty of culpable homicide because he couldn't have known that he would lose control of his car, resulting in the death of Phumzile Dube.
Mike Hellens has been presenting closing arguments in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday where former President Jacob Zuma was also present to support his son.
The State earlier told the court that Zuma junior failed dismally to be a prudent driver on the evening of the crash in 2014.
State prosecutor Yusuf Baba argued in his closing statement that the court should decide if Zuma took necessary precautions on the night of the crash and must find him guilty.
But Hellens said the State was implying that the driver of the minibus taxi the businessman crashed into was a saint and Zuma was a devil.
Hellens said this was despite experts corroborating Zuma's version that there was a pool of water that he could not control which none of the State witnesses have disputed.
He also said eyewitness Matron Mdakane was unreliable as she was unable to determine if the vehicles were travelling slow or fast.
Hellens said everyone was very sorry that Dube died but he maintained there was no case against Zuma.
