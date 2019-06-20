Doctors for Life label Sean Davison’s sentence as ‘shocking low’

Right-to-die advocate Sean Davison entered into a plea bargain and was sentenced to three years correctional supervision on three counts of murder.

CAPE TOWN - The organisation Doctors for Life has labelled the punishment handed to right-to-die advocate Sean Davison as “shockingly low”.

Davison entered into a plea bargain in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday and was sentenced to three years correctional supervision on three counts of murder.

He was also slapped with an eight-year prison sentence that was wholly suspended for five years.

The organisation's CEO Albie Van Heerden said: “We, as doctors, watch that suffering daily with our patients and we’re not untouched by that suffering. But killing is never the option, it’s cheaper, always quicker but it’s a dangerous slippery slope.”

Nine years ago, he made headlines after he helped euthanise his terminally ill mother in New Zealand; he was sentenced to five months of house arrest in that matter.

The first charge related to the death of Anrich Burger in 2013.

Burger was a quadriplegic following a car accident in 2005 and Davison administered a lethal dose of drugs for him.

The two other murder charges which Davison has also pleaded guilty to, related to the deaths of Justin Varian and Richard Holland.

Professor Davison has been placed under house arrest for the full duration of his correctional supervision. He may, however, go to work, to a place of worship or visit a doctor.

Davison may not leave the magisterial district of his residence or place of work without the permission of a correctional supervision officer.

He must partake in community service that wouldn’t amount to less than 16 hours per month. Davison also has to wear a monitoring device.