Court expected to hear closing arguments in Duduzane Zuma’s case

JOHANNESBURG – The Randburg Magistrates Court was expected to hear closing arguments in Duduzane Zuma's culpable homicide case on Thursday.

The son of former President Jacob Zuma was involved in a car crash in 2014, killing passenger Phumzile Dube.

Zuma has told the court he is not guilty.

When he took the stand previously, he explained it was raining heavily on the night of the accident in 2014 and that visibility was poor.

Zuma told the court he had not been speeding due to the weather conditions and an eyewitness who drove past him in the same direction corroborated his evidence.

He claimed his Porsche hit a puddle of water and spun out of control.

Dube died after the vehicle crashed into the taxi she was travelling in just after the Grayston off-ramp on the M1 highway in Johannesburg.

Both the State and defence would present their closing arguments before judgment is handed down.

The former president was once again in court to support his son.

