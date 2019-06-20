Court expected to hear closing arguments in Duduzane Zuma’s case
The son of former President Jacob Zuma was involved in a car crash in 2014, killing passenger Phumzile Dube.
JOHANNESBURG – The Randburg Magistrates Court was expected to hear closing arguments in Duduzane Zuma's culpable homicide case on Thursday.
The son of former President Jacob Zuma was involved in a car crash in 2014, killing passenger Phumzile Dube.
Zuma has told the court he is not guilty.
When he took the stand previously, he explained it was raining heavily on the night of the accident in 2014 and that visibility was poor.
Zuma told the court he had not been speeding due to the weather conditions and an eyewitness who drove past him in the same direction corroborated his evidence.
He claimed his Porsche hit a puddle of water and spun out of control.
Dube died after the vehicle crashed into the taxi she was travelling in just after the Grayston off-ramp on the M1 highway in Johannesburg.
Both the State and defence would present their closing arguments before judgment is handed down.
The former president was once again in court to support his son.
WATCH: Duduzane Zuma testifies in culpable homicide trial
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Report: Zuma loses court bid, may pay R16m on litigation
-
FNB clarifies 'mystery money' in customers' accounts
-
ANC slams Steve Hofmeyr's death threats to Zindzi Mandela, Phumzile van Damme
-
Sona 2019: More 'hell' & economy growing solutions expected
-
ANC to lay criminal complaint against Steve Hofmeyr
-
Old Mutual sacked Moyo for querying Manuel’s legal fees - lawyer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.