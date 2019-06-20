Cosatu ‘deeply worried’ over ANC nominees for committees' leaders

The African National Congress released its list of nominees for influential positions in Parliament on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said Parliament was contested terrain between those committed to cleaning up corruption and those compromised by state capture allegations.

The African National Congress (ANC) released its list of nominees for influential positions in Parliament on Thursday.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has denied creating his own list, insisting due process was followed but said the delay in the announcement was due to the need to consult with Cosatu and the South African Communist Party.

Cosatu’s Matthew Parks said the labour federation was not happy.

“We are deeply worried and concerned at how the ANC handled the process,” he told EWN.

Parks said Cosatu’s last-minute intervention prevented “a train smash”.

Former union leaders who have made the list of committee chairs were Tyotyo James for oversight of public service and administration and the Minister in the Presidency Zet Luzipho, who stayed on at mineral resources – now to include energy, and Duma Nkosi at trade and industry.

But Parks said a number of compromised people who’ve “been found wanting” have also been included and he questioned what that would mean for the sixth Parliament.

“It is going to be a contested space. The ANC is heavily divided between those - like the President - who want to clean up, and those who have led the looting and want to continue to benefit from state capture.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has slated the ANC’s list of nominees for influential positions in Parliament, warning that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to forge a new dawn were being hobbled by factional fault lines.

On the list are a number of people the DA described as “architects and implementers of state capture” and acolytes of the controversial Gupta family.

They included former President Jacob Zuma-era ministers such as Mosebenzi Zwane, Faith Muthambi and Sfiso Buthelezi, as well as former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

The DA was considering nominating its own picks for committee chairs, set to be elected when committees convene in the first week of July, even though the ANC’s majority numbers would hold sway.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen described the ANC’s list as “shocking”.

“Gupta acolytes and those architects and implementers of state capture have now themselves captured key positions in Parliament.”

Steenhuisen said it would be difficult for Ramaphosa to clean up, given that those with clouds over their heads related to state capture and selling out to the Gupta family would soon have important positions in Parliament.

“It’s very clear the president’s attempts at forging this new dawn here in Parliament have hit the roadblock of the ANC’s factional fault lines and it’s very clear that who has won is the Magashule faction, and what they’re going to do is undermine every attempt the president makes to clean up and clean out.”