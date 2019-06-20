Contralesa accuses parents of negligence over illegal initiation schools

Just a week into the winter initiation season three boys have already been reported dead.

JOHANNESBURG – Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) has accused parents whose children fall victim to bogus initiation schools of negligence.

Just a week into the winter initiation season, three boys have already been reported dead.

Contralesa said in some cases, parents should be held criminally liable.

The organisation's Chief Mwela Nonkonyana said: “Parents are negligent; in fact, they're being coerced by their children to go to these illegal circumcision schools. Therefore, we need a provision to make sure that parents themselves must be held liable.”

Contralesa said it was concerned because they had declared zero deaths in the launch of the initiation season last week.

“So far, we’ve got three deaths and all those three are all from illegal initiation schools. They didn’t even follow the traditional and legal route,” Nonkonyana added.

Last year, out of about 34 boys who died during the season, 23 were from the Eastern Cape alone.