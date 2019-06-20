City of CT confident MyCiTi N2 stalemate will be solved soon

The bus service, which runs between the City centre, Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain, has been suspended since the start of June.

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town was confident the MyCiTi N2 Express service would be operational by next week.

Nearly 7,000 commuters have been forced to find alternative transport.

The City of Cape Town's Felicity Purchase said they were close to signing a deal that would get the service back on the roads again.

“I’m convinced that we’ll find an amicable solution shortly. We’re dealing with other parties and so, I can’t speak for them, although they all appear to be of the same mind that we need to get the service running as soon as possible.”

The city has yet to renew an operating contract after the previous one expired at the end of May.

The service was suspended after the City of Cape Town and the N2 Express Joint Venture operating company failed to agree on a new contract.