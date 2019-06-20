Big hopes: S. Africans hope for more jobs & reduced crime after Sona 2019
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Thursday night, where he'll outline government's plans to tackle challenges the country faces.
CAPE TOWN - Creating more jobs and reducing crime are top the list of expectations some Capetonians have of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address.
Ramaphosa will address the nation on Thursday night, where he'll outline government's plans to tackle challenges the country faces.
With the country’s unemployment rate at just over 27%, many Capetonians say they are cash-strapped, and battling make ends meet.
These residents expect Ramaphosa to outline definite plans from government to create more jobs opportunities.
“I’m lucky that I am working, but my sisters don’t have jobs,” one woman told EWN.
Soaring crime levels also leaves residents frustrated, with many calling for more stringent measures to rein in the scourge.
One Capetonian shared concerns about children’s safety during the school holidays. “Innocent children and people are killed every day,”
On a more social level, some feel a more concerted effort should be applied to eradicate racism from society.
LIVE BLOG: 'Last minute' prep, red carpet looks before Sona 2019 round 2
Popular in Local
-
Zondo inquiry mulls Jacob Zuma's lack of undertaking to appear
-
Report: Jacob Zuma loses court bid, may pay R16m on litigation
-
FNB clarifies 'mystery money' in customers' accounts
-
Mkhwebane announces info to share with Zondo inquiry on Guptas
-
JHB high-lying areas will be 'mostly affected' during water cut
-
ANC slams Steve Hofmeyr's death threats to Zindzi Mandela, Phumzile van Damme
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.