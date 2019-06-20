Big hopes: S. Africans hope for more jobs & reduced crime after Sona 2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Thursday night, where he'll outline government's plans to tackle challenges the country faces.

CAPE TOWN - Creating more jobs and reducing crime are top the list of expectations some Capetonians have of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address.

With the country’s unemployment rate at just over 27%, many Capetonians say they are cash-strapped, and battling make ends meet.

These residents expect Ramaphosa to outline definite plans from government to create more jobs opportunities.

“I’m lucky that I am working, but my sisters don’t have jobs,” one woman told EWN.

Soaring crime levels also leaves residents frustrated, with many calling for more stringent measures to rein in the scourge.



One Capetonian shared concerns about children’s safety during the school holidays. “Innocent children and people are killed every day,”

On a more social level, some feel a more concerted effort should be applied to eradicate racism from society.

