Behind the spotlight: The people working behind the scenes at Sona 2019
Thursday’s Sona was the first one the South African Navy Band played in the last 10 years.
CAPE TOWN - While fashion and political predictions took centre stage at the Parliamentary precinct on Thursday afternoon, a veritable army of workers and entertainers had put in long hours to make sure President Cyril Ramaphosa’s third State of the Nation Address (Sona) following the May elections was all it could be.
The South African Navy Band filled the precinct with the sounds of Jazz and African beats as Members of Parliament and guests arrived. It took the 39-member band more than a month to prepare for this moment.
Thursday’s Sona was the first one the navy band played in the last 10 years.
The South African Navy Band is setting up ahead of the #SONA2019 #6thParliament pic.twitter.com/TXdHxAyqn0— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) June 20, 2019
Music director Lindela Madikizela said that made the Sona even more of an honour for the band.
“We are going to be playing all types of music today, depending on who we see. For instance, we know the president has got the ‘Thuma Mina’ theme, so we will play the song for him,” Madikizela said.
“If we see former President Jacob Zuma, we will play ‘Umshini Wami’ for him.”
The president was expected to stand next to the stage close to band and take the 21-gun salute and sing the national anthem. That stage is where Riedwaan Masoet was hard at work to ensure the lighting was just right for the occasion.
“We take care of the lights and we’ve got guys that lay out the cables and set up,” he said.
LIVE BLOG: 'Last minute' prep, red carpet looks before Sona 2019 round 2
Popular in Local
-
FNB clarifies 'mystery money' in customers' accounts
-
Report: Jacob Zuma loses court bid, may pay R16m on litigation
-
Guests, MPs walk the red carpet ahead of Sona 2019 address
-
ANC slams Steve Hofmeyr's death threats to Zindzi Mandela, Phumzile van Damme
-
ANC to lay criminal complaint against Steve Hofmeyr
-
Zondo inquiry mulls Jacob Zuma's lack of undertaking to appear
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.