'Avengers: Endgame' leads 2019 Teen Choice Awards nominations

LOS ANGELES – Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Endgame has been nominated for an impressive nine prizes at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.

The Marvel blockbuster was up for the biggest prizes in the movie category for the annual ceremony, including Choice Action Movie, Choice Villain for Josh Brolin's Thanos and Choice Actor for Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man.

Guy Ritchie's live-action remake of Aladdin has a total of five nominations, with the box office smash in contention for Choice Fantasy Movie, Choice Fantasy Movie Actor for both Mena Massoud's Aladdin and Will Smith's Genie, Fantasy Movie Actress for Naomi Scott's Princess Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari's Jafar up for Choice Villain.

Old Town Road rapper Lil Nas X led the nominations in the music category with five nods for Choice Male Artist, Choice Song Male Artist, R&B/Hip-Hop song with Billy Ray Cyrus, Breakout Artist and Collaboration for the viral hit.

Post Malone followed closely behind with four nominations, including Choice Male Artist and Choice Song for Wow and Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist.

Taylor Swift, Khalid and Halsey had three nods each.

Teen heartthrobs Noah Centineo and Cole Sprouse have earned themselves a slew of nominations.

The actors were up for the Choice Chip accolade for their respective roles as Peter in To All The Boys I've Loved Before and Jughead Jones in Riverdale, alongside their co-stars Lana Conodor and Lili Reinhart.

And Centineo, 23, has received a second nod in the same category for The Perfect Date along with Laura Marano, the part also sees him up for Choice Comedy Movie Actor.

Cole's role in Riverdale has also earned him a Choice Drama TV Actor nomination alongside his co-star K.J. Apa (Archie Andrews), whilst Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge) and Lili (Betty Cooper) are up for Drama TV Actress.

The hit show was also up for Choice Drama TV Show.

Centineo and Sprouse also picked up nominations for Choice Drama Movie Actor for To All The Boys I've Loved Before and Five Feet Apart.

The winners will be announced on 11 August and the hosts and presenters would be revealed in due course.

Here's the abridged list of the nominations:

MOVIES

Choice Action Movie:

'Ant-Man and the Wasp'

'Avengers Endgame'

'Bumblebee'

'Captain Marvel'

'Men in Black: International'

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'

Choice Action Movie Actor:

Chris Evans - 'Avengers: Endgame'

Chris Hemsworth - 'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Men in Black: International'

John Cena - 'Bumblebee'

Paul Rudd - 'Ant-Man and the Wasp,' 'Avengers: Endgame'

Robert Downey Jr. - 'Avengers: Endgame'

Samuel L. Jackson - 'Captain Marvel'

Choice Action Movie Actress:

Brie Larson - 'Captain Marvel,' 'Avengers: Endgame'

Evangeline Lilly - 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'

Hailee Steinfeld - 'Bumblebee'

Scarlett Johansson - 'Avengers: Endgame'

Tessa Thompson - 'Men in Black: International'

Zoe Saldana - 'Avengers: Endgame'

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie:

'Aladdin'

'Aquaman'

'Dark Phoenix'

'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'

'Mary Poppins Returns'

'Shazam!'

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor:

James McAvoy - 'Dark Phoenix'

Jason Momoa - 'Aquaman'

Lin-Manuel Miranda - 'Mary Poppins Returns'

Mena Massoud - 'Aladdin'

Will Smith - 'Aladdin'

Zachary Levi - 'Shazam!'

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress:

Amber Heard - 'Aquaman'

Emily Blunt - 'Mary Poppins Returns'

Katherine Waterston - 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'

Keira Knightley - 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms'

Naomi Scott - 'Aladdin'

Sophie Turner - 'Dark Phoenix'

Choice Drama Movie:

'After'

'Bohemian Rhapsody'

'Breakthrough'

'Five Feet Apart'

'The Hate U Give'

'To All the Boys I've Loved Before'

Choice Drama Movie Actor:

Bradley Cooper - 'A Star Is Born'

Cole Sprouse - 'Five Feet Apart'

Hero Fiennes Tiffin - 'After'

Noah Centineo - 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before'

Rami Malek - 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Taron Egerton - 'Rocketman'

Choice Drama Movie Actress:

Amandla Stenberg - 'The Hate U Give'

Chrissy Metz - 'Breakthrough'

Haley Lu Richardson - 'Five Feet Apart'

Josephine Langford - 'After'

Lady Gaga - 'A Star Is Born'

Lana Condor - 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before'

Choice Comedy Movie:

'Crazy Rich Asians'

'Instant Family'

'Isn't It Romantic'

'Little'

'Pokémon Detective Pikachu'

'The Perfect Date'

Choice Comedy Movie Actor:

Henry Golding - 'Crazy Rich Asians'

Kevin Hart - 'Night School'

Liam Hemsworth - 'Isn't It Romantic'

Mark Wahlberg - 'Instant Family'

Noah Centineo - 'The Perfect Date'

Ryan Reynolds - 'Pokémon Detective Pikachu'

Choice Comedy Movie Actress:

Awkwafina - 'Crazy Rich Asians'

Constance Wu - 'Crazy Rich Asians'

Laura Marano - 'The Perfect Date'

Marsai Martin - 'Little'

Rebel Wilson - 'Isn't It Romantic'

Tiffany Haddish - 'Night School'

Choice Movie Villain:

Johnny Depp - 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'

Josh Brolin - 'Avengers: Endgame'

Jude Law - 'Captain Marvel'

Mark Strong - 'Shazam!'

Marwan Kenzari - 'Aladdin'

Patrick Wilson - 'Aquaman'

TELEVISION

Choice Drama TV Show:

'Good Trouble'

'Marvel's Runaways'

'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

'Riverdale'

'Star'

'The Resident'

Choice Drama TV Actor:

Adam Huber - 'Dynasty'

Cole Sprouse - 'Riverdale'

Justin Hartley - 'This Is Us'

K.J. Apa - 'Riverdale'

Oliver Stark - '9-1-1'

Sterling K. Brown - 'This Is Us'

Choice Drama TV Actress:

Camila Mendes - 'Riverdale'

Cierra Ramirez - 'Good Trouble'

Lili Reinhart - 'Riverdale'

Maia Mitchell - 'Good Trouble'

Ryan Destiny - 'Star'

Sofia Carson - 'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists'

Choice Male Artist:

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Choice Female Artist:

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Halsey

Lauren Jauregui

Taylor Swift

Choice Song: Female Artist:

Ariana Grande - '7 rings'

Billie Eilish - 'bad guy'

Lauren Jauregui - 'Expectations'

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) - 'ME!'

Katy Perry - 'Never Really Over'

Halsey - 'Nightmare'

Choice Song: Male Artist:

Khalid - 'Better'

Shawn Mendes - 'If I Can't Have You'

Lil Nas X- 'Old Town Road'

Travis Scott - 'SICKO MODE'

Louis Tomlinson - 'Two of Us'

Post Malone - 'Wow.'