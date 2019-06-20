ANC slams Steve Hofmeyr's death threats to Zinzi Mandela, Phumzile van Damme
The governing party would on Thursday morning open a case against Steve Hofmeyr after he threatened the two with death if they tried to take his land.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) said the Tweets by Steve Hofmeyr about Denmark ambassador Zindzi Mandela and Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament Phumzile van Damme were a textbook example of white privilege.
Tweets by Mandela on apartheid apologists and the land, as well as Van Damme punching a man at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town during a racist incident, preceded Hofmeyr's comments.
WATCH: DA’s Phumzile van Damme punches alleged racist at V&A Waterfront
ANC's Pule Mabe said Hofmeyr's tweets hark back to the crude apartheid past and demonstrate white arrogance.
“We believe they’re not only racist but also inhumane, full of barbarism, white supremacy and toxic masculinity.”
While the DA and AfriForum have called for Mandela to be recalled, Mabe said the ANC was opening that criminal case on her behalf.
“We’re opening a case because the rants made by Steve Hofmeyr are themselves denigrative, undermining; they divide us as a nation. They defeat every objective that we seek to move forward to unite our nation.”
Dear @zilevandamme and @ZindziMandela I'm a South African tax-paying citizen. Effectively, I AM— Steve Hofmeyr (@steve_hofmeyr) June 18, 2019
your boss. You WILL jump when I say so and you WILL ask how high. And when you come to take our lives&land, you WILL die. Our contract is that simple. And don't you forget it.
Meanwhile, Van Damme would also be opening her own case against Hofmeyr for his comments.
She said she would be finalising her affidavit after the State of the Nation Address on Thursday evening.
ANC leadership would be at the Cape Town police station at 11 am.
The family. This lady was filming me the entire time, so I tried to take photos & that little shit in the black t-shirt came to my face & came within my face & “voetsek you black” & threw on the ground. He was threatening violence so in self-defense I punched him in the head. pic.twitter.com/fJL994ICU8— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 18, 2019
