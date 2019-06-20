Alleged cop killer granted bail in Durban

Musawenkosi Ndebele was granted R2,000 bail, with the State saying he did not have any previous convictions, or other pending cases and was not a flight risk.

DURBAN - One of the four men accused of murdering two Durban metro police officers on Thursday was granted bail.

Accused number one in the matter, Nkululeko Zuma, who was injured during his arrest was in the hospital wing of the Westville prison.

His lawyer said Zuma abandoned his bail application and would remain in custody until 27 June when he is due in court.

The bail applications of two other accused, Bonginkosi Msomi and Thamsanqa Mabaso, was expected be heard after 2pm on Thursday.