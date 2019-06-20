Alleged cop killer granted bail in Durban

-
Media not allowed to film Westbury murder case proceedingsLocal
-
Alleged cop killer granted bail in DurbanLocal
-
LIVE BLOG: 'Last minute' prep, red carpet looks before Sona 2019 round 2
-
JHB high-lying areas will be 'mostly affected' during water cutLocal
-
Zondo inquiry mulls Jacob Zuma's lack of undertaking to appearPolitics
-
Mkhwebane announces info to share with Zondo inquiry on GuptasLocal
-
Alleged cop killer granted bail in DurbanLocal
-
JHB high-lying areas will be 'mostly affected' during water cutLocal
-
Zondo inquiry mulls Jacob Zuma's lack of undertaking to appearPolitics
-
Mkhwebane announces info to share with Zondo inquiry on GuptasLocal
-
Khayelitsha man sentenced to life in jail for killing, dismembering wifeLocal
-
State ready for another round with Van Breda over appealLocal
Popular Topics
-
Cosatu ‘deeply worried’ over ANC nominees for committees' leadersPolitics
-
Report: Jacob Zuma loses court bid, may pay R16m on litigationLocal
-
Economy, jobs, SOEs to feature as key points in Ramaphosa’s SonaPolitics
-
Sona 2019: More 'hell' & economy growing solutions expectedPolitics
-
ANC slams Steve Hofmeyr's death threats to Zindzi Mandela, Phumzile van DammeLocal
-
No confusion in choosing committee whips, chairs - MagashulePolitics
Popular Topics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Zindzi's tweets, much ado about littleOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: To be young, willing but blackOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
-
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Do Bafana Bafana & the Proteas prove we're a bunch of losers?Opinion
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: SA has lost the moral high ground as a mediatorOpinion
Popular Topics
-
China tells top global CEOs it will 'further open up'World
-
Old Mutual sacked Moyo for querying Manuel’s legal fees - lawyerLocal
-
Economy, jobs, SOEs to feature as key points in Ramaphosa’s SonaPolitics
-
Sona 2019: More 'hell' & economy growing solutions expectedPolitics
-
Rand pauses rally, stocks slip as investors eye FedBusiness
-
African banks fund construction of world’s biggest marine diamond mining vesselBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Mathew Knowles: There's still segregation in the music industryLifestyle
-
Angelina Jolie becomes 'Time' magazine contributing editorLifestyle
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday, 19 June 2019Local
-
Autonomous production car launched by Uber & VolvoLifestyle
-
Camila Cabello takes social media breaks to protect herselfLifestyle
-
SANParks clarifies removal of impala carcass after leopard killLocal
-
Rihanna opens New York pop-up shop for her Fenty labelLifestyle
-
Castle Lite Unlocks: The highs and lowsLifestyle
-
Powerball Results: Tuesday, 18 June 2019Local
-
Fifa expected to take over the running of African footballSport
-
Nadal to prepare for Wimbledon at Hurlingham eventSport
-
Messi rescues Argentina as Paraguay pay penaltySport
-
SANZAAR 'disappointed' by scrapping of proposed World Rugby Nations ChampionshipSport
-
Davids part ways with KingsSport
-
SA all but eliminated from World Cup as Williamson too goodSport
Popular Topics
-
De Kock urges South Africa to keep calm as World Cup pressure mountsSport
-
Proteas' Ngidi set to return for NZ clashSport
-
Shakib smashes century as Bangladesh sink West IndiesSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
-
Adaptability helped me thrive against Pakistan – ShankarSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Autonomous production car launched by Uber & VolvoLifestyle
-
Warm welcome for Banyana Banyana after World Cup exitSport
-
'Can we save the dignity of a black child?': Alex residents march to SandtonLocal
-
SANParks clarifies removal of impala carcass after leopard killLocal
-
Deadly heatwave hits IndiaWorld
-
Fans want Fresh backLocal
-
DA’s Phumzile Van Damme punches alleged racist at V&A WaterfrontLocal
-
The biggest winners of the 2019 MTV Movie & TV AwardsLifestyle
-
We don’t have to be American, we’re global - SA rappersLifestyle
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
- Thu
- 21°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- -1°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- -1°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 0°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 0°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 8°C
Alleged cop killer granted bail in Durban
Musawenkosi Ndebele was granted R2,000 bail, with the State saying he did not have any previous convictions, or other pending cases and was not a flight risk.
DURBAN - One of the four men accused of murdering two Durban metro police officers on Thursday was granted bail.
Musawenkosi Ndebele was granted R2,000 bail, with the State saying he did not have any previous convictions, or other pending cases and was not a flight risk.
Accused number one in the matter, Nkululeko Zuma, who was injured during his arrest was in the hospital wing of the Westville prison.
His lawyer said Zuma abandoned his bail application and would remain in custody until 27 June when he is due in court.
The bail applications of two other accused, Bonginkosi Msomi and Thamsanqa Mabaso, was expected be heard after 2pm on Thursday.
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Report: Jacob Zuma loses court bid, may pay R16m on litigation6 hours ago
-
Zondo inquiry mulls Jacob Zuma's lack of undertaking to appearone hour ago
-
FNB clarifies 'mystery money' in customers' accountsone day ago
-
Duduzane Zuma can’t be guilty of culpable homicide, lawyer argues3 hours ago
-
Mkhwebane announces info to share with Zondo inquiry on Guptasone hour ago
-
ANC slams Steve Hofmeyr's death threats to Zindzi Mandela, Phumzile van Damme8 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.