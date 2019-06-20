Alleged cop killer granted bail in Durban

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

Alleged cop killer granted bail in Durban

Musawenkosi Ndebele was granted R2,000 bail, with the State saying he did not have any previous convictions, or other pending cases and was not a flight risk.

A packed Verulam Magistrates Court during the bail application hearing on 20 June 2019 of the men accused of murdering two Durban metro police officers. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN.
A packed Verulam Magistrates Court during the bail application hearing on 20 June 2019 of the men accused of murdering two Durban metro police officers. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN.
16 minutes ago

DURBAN - One of the four men accused of murdering two Durban metro police officers on Thursday was granted bail.

Musawenkosi Ndebele was granted R2,000 bail, with the State saying he did not have any previous convictions, or other pending cases and was not a flight risk.

Accused number one in the matter, Nkululeko Zuma, who was injured during his arrest was in the hospital wing of the Westville prison.

His lawyer said Zuma abandoned his bail application and would remain in custody until 27 June when he is due in court.

The bail applications of two other accused, Bonginkosi Msomi and Thamsanqa Mabaso, was expected be heard after 2pm on Thursday.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA